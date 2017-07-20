Local Artists Open Galleries to Public for 18th Annual Northwoods Art Tour

Dozens of artists in the Northwoods will open the doors of their private studios and galleries to the public next week.

Called the “Northwoods Art Tour,” people will have the opportunity to tour the studios and galleries of 33 artists from Vilas, Oneida, Iron, Langlade and Lincoln counties. Spokesperson Ann Waisbrot says the self-guided tour features paintings, pottery, photography, wood carvings and jewelry…

“…As a painter or an artist you tend to work in solitude, so to have visitors and share what you do and where you do it is a lot of fun. If you sell in a gallery you might never see the person who purchases the work or is even interested in the work. It’s just meeting the people that appreciate your work that keeps you going for the rest of the year.”

Waisbrot says people interested in the art tour can pick up a brochure at local chambers, galleries and businesses.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to drive the beautiful back woods of our beautiful Northwoods and a lot of the studios are not open to the public normally, so it’s an opportunity for artists to pop in and see process and all the artists are demonstrating so you can see how they do what they do and how they do what they do and see the results of what they do.”

Waisbrot says artwork will be available for people to purchase. The galleries will be open from 10 to 5, July 28 through the 30 and again October 6th through the 8th. The tour is free and open to the public and time commitments are not required.