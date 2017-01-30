Local Band Enjoys Unexpected Shot at Music Career

A Rhinelander music group is using their background of failed musical attempts as fuel for a second shot at a music "career." WXPR’s Miranda Vander Leest has that story…

Members of Mr. Boyko include Bill Padgett, Tony Hjelle, Jason Lowry, Melissa Salaam, John Scheuer, Brett Petrick and Buck Kipper.

The band travels around the Northwoods playing at bars for fundraisers, holiday parties and other events. Mr. Boyko's next gig is March 17 at Group Therapy in Crandon. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Funds for this segment featuring Mr. Boyko are provided by the Northern Arts Council.