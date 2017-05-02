Local NAMI Chapter To Open Drop-In Center

A local group helping people with mental illness is on the verge of fulfilling a dream: a drop in center where people can talk with others about their lives.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Lakes chapter is announcing they will have a drop-in center at a Rhinelander church, according to chapter president Mick Fiocchi...

"....we have been working for the last several years toward the goal of opening a drop in center for the Northwoods area. We have now secured a location for that drop in center at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rhinelander. We are very grateful to the Trinity Church council and Pastor Tim...."

Mick says other churches were interested in the center but the Trinity facilities best met their needs.

Fiocchi says they will be able to be open five days a week. He says they hope to have all the details worked out and have a drop-in center ready in the next couple of months.

"....this is a peer-run establishment for mentally ill people by mentally ill people. It's a place for them to go and recreate and socialize and also receive services. If you have a serious mental illness you probably need some job coaching and support for that job. Those kinds of supports can be offered...."

Fiocchi says a drop in center is far less formal than a traditional facility He says visitors can relax, talk, or recreate. He says the people who participate will help shape the future of the center.

A link to the NAMI Northern Lakes chapter is here.