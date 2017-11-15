Lockdown At Rhinelander School Ends Wednesday Morning

An overheard conversation led to the lockdown of a Rhinelander school.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department reports getting a call from a person at a business who overhead a conversation where a person was allegedly coming to Rhinelander to cause a problem at Crescent school near the Rhinelander south city limits. O

fficials say the problem was a over a child custody issue.

The school was locked down as a precautionary measure. Officers also went to other schools in the Rhinelander District to check on safety while detectives continued to investigate. The school reopened late Wednesday morning.

Involved in the investigation along with Oneida County Sheriff's deputies are the Rhinelander School District, and Rhinelander, Minocqua and Three Lakes police departments.