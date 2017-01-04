Looks Like It's A 'Go' For Eagle River's Ice Castle

By 1 hour ago

Credit Eagle River Chamber of Commerce

It looks like Mother Nature is cooperating and the Ice Castle is a go in Eagle River.

Led by the Eagle River Fire Department and volunteers, weather permitting, the castle is built out of blocks of ice from Silver Lake. The castle is assembled near the historic Railroad Depot downtown.

Fire Chief Michael Anderson says they need about a foot of solid ice before they proceed.

He says they have about 11 inches, and with the cold snap this week, they should be ready to go next week....

".....we're hoping the cold spell this week can bring the (depth) to 12 inches, which is what we want. We're planning on starting on Wednesday(Jan.11), it's about a 4 or 5 day process. We're going to score the ice on Wednesday, then we'll cut it and take it out of the lake on Thursday. Then Friday, Saturday and Sunday we'll be shaving the blocks and building the Ice Castle...."

Anderson says they welcome volunteers when they begin the work next week. He says they especially need help Wednesday and Thursday to remove the blocks and drivers in pickup trucks to move the ice to the historic Railroad Depot. He says if you are interested in helping, just show up at Silver Lake.

Anderson says they will have the Ice Castle done before the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River.

Last year the warmer than normal conditions prevented construction. The Ice Castle also was not built in 2011 or 2012.

Tags: 
ice castle

Related Content

No Ice Castle This Year In Eagle River

By Dec 31, 2014
Eagle River Chamber of Commerce

Mother Nature has again put an end to the Eagle River Ice Castle.

The Ice Castle is constructed each year by the Eagle River Fire Department. They take 3000 blocks of ice from Silver Lake and construct the attraction in downtown Eagle River.

But Fire Chief Pat Weber says even with the recent cold weather, it doesn't look favorable to  safely get the ice from Silver Lake. He says the weather has alternated between warm and cold but an inspection this week didn't result favorably...

Ice Castle Rises Again After Two-Year Hiatus

By Jan 2, 2014
Eagle River Fire Department

Eagle River’s legendary ice castle has been built once again by the area fire department.  

The design is new every year, but the method isn’t:  Eagle River deputy fire chief Jim Bonson says the ice harvesting saws and other tools date back more than 80 years.   

 “We’ve been doing it since 1933 as a community and it just has become a tradition.  When we don’t have it, like the last two years due to weather conditions, people get excited when all of a sudden it appears.”