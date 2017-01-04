Looks Like It's A 'Go' For Eagle River's Ice Castle

Ken Krall with Michael Anderson.

It looks like Mother Nature is cooperating and the Ice Castle is a go in Eagle River.

Led by the Eagle River Fire Department and volunteers, weather permitting, the castle is built out of blocks of ice from Silver Lake. The castle is assembled near the historic Railroad Depot downtown.

Fire Chief Michael Anderson says they need about a foot of solid ice before they proceed.

He says they have about 11 inches, and with the cold snap this week, they should be ready to go next week....

".....we're hoping the cold spell this week can bring the (depth) to 12 inches, which is what we want. We're planning on starting on Wednesday(Jan.11), it's about a 4 or 5 day process. We're going to score the ice on Wednesday, then we'll cut it and take it out of the lake on Thursday. Then Friday, Saturday and Sunday we'll be shaving the blocks and building the Ice Castle...."

Anderson says they welcome volunteers when they begin the work next week. He says they especially need help Wednesday and Thursday to remove the blocks and drivers in pickup trucks to move the ice to the historic Railroad Depot. He says if you are interested in helping, just show up at Silver Lake.

Anderson says they will have the Ice Castle done before the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River.

Last year the warmer than normal conditions prevented construction. The Ice Castle also was not built in 2011 or 2012.