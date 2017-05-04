Lunafest Saturday In Three Lakes

Ken Krall and Brenda O'Rourke

The fundraising film fest called Lunafest is coming to Three Lakes Saturday afternoon, which a spokesperson says brings women together to watch films and discuss issues.

Brenda O'Rourke from the group Wisconsin Women Equal Prosperity says the centerpiece of the day are films by and about women...

"....nine short films centered around women's issues. It's a fundraiser. So the people who own Luna bars, they allow non-profit organizations to have these films and you can create an event with them. We've been doing this for five years in Three Lakes..."

O'Rourke says the film festival highlights women as leaders in society. The films range from animation to fictional drama, covering topics like women's health, motherhood, body image, aging and other topics. O'Rourke says proceeds from the admission go to help non-profits in the Northwoods....

"....we find women's organizations to give money to. Last year we gave some money to ArtStart. We've given money to Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. We gave some money to NATH and Frederick Place. We find a need in the community...."

There will also be other fundraisers at the event. It's being held Saturday, May 6 with doors opening at 2:00 p.m. for a silent auction, with films being shown from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Three Lakes Center for the Arts in downtown Three Lakes. More information is available at the Wisconsin Women Equal Prosperity Facebook page or Lunfest.org