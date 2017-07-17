Making Time for Vacation

By & 1 hour ago

We all love having a week or two to unwind and catch up on our lives, but it’s easier said than done.

In this month’s episode of BrainWaves, WXPR’s commentator and classical music host Molly Rose Teuke explores why vacation time is so important, and shares some tips on how to make it happen.

Molly Rose Teuke is host of WXPR’s Thursday Midday Classics. She’s also a certified brain-based coach and leadership trainer, and teaches a community education course for Nicolet College called “Getting Your Brain on Your Side.” She can be reached at mollyrose@mollyrosecoaching.com.

Tags: 
local feature
local features
brainwaves

Related Content

Conquering the Limbic Hijack

By & Jun 19, 2017

We all know that feeling when we get triggered to say something we regret. With a few tools though, we can navigate our way past the negative emotions that make that happen.

In this month’s episode of BrainWaves, WXPR’s commentator and classical music host Molly Rose Teuke offers some useful tips on how to conquer the limbic hijack.

Molly Rose Teuke is host of WXPR’s Thursday Midday Classics. She’s also a certified brain-based coach and leadership trainer, helping people master the art and science of personal change.

If Only

By & May 15, 2017

Our brains are really good at telling us what’s wrong with our lives, but you don’t have to put up with their pessimistic view.

In this month’s episode of BrainWaves, WXPR’s commentator and classical music host Molly Rose Teuke looks at how to stop fretting about regrets and turns our attention to opportunities in front of us.

Molly Rose Teuke is host of WXPR’s Thursday Midday Classics. She’s also a certified brain-based coach and leadership trainer, helping people master the art and science of personal change.

Decisions

By & Mar 20, 2017

Decisions, decisions… We make hundreds of them every day. The more reasonable we can be, the better our decision, right?

In this month’s installment of BrainWaves, Molly Rose Teuke decides to explore that very question.

Her conclusion might surprise you: Don’t be too quick to discount your intuition.

Molly Rose Teuke is happy she can make a real job out of her abiding curiosity about how our brains work. She is a certified brain-based coach and trainer helping people master the art and science of personal change.