Making Time for Vacation

We all love having a week or two to unwind and catch up on our lives, but it’s easier said than done.

In this month’s episode of BrainWaves, WXPR’s commentator and classical music host Molly Rose Teuke explores why vacation time is so important, and shares some tips on how to make it happen.

Molly Rose Teuke is host of WXPR’s Thursday Midday Classics. She’s also a certified brain-based coach and leadership trainer, and teaches a community education course for Nicolet College called “Getting Your Brain on Your Side.” She can be reached at mollyrose@mollyrosecoaching.com.