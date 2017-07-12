Marshfield Clinic Acquires St. Joseph's Hospital In Marshfield

One of the nation's largest health clinics celebrated its acquisition of one of the state's largest hospitals.

Marshfield Clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and other events Wednesdayto mark the opening of the former Saint Joseph's Hospital, the city's tallest building that's connected to the clinic's main complex.

The clinic originally planned to build its own hospital in Marshfield which would have competed with Saint Joseph's. But the two negotiated a deal in which the Clinic recently took over the hospital from Ascension, which bought it last year from Ministry Health Care. It's now called Marshfield Medical Center.

In Minocqua and Woodruff, Marshfield Clinic is appealing a decision denying a conditional use permit to build a 12-bed hospital not far from Ascension-Ministry Health Care's Howard Young hospital.