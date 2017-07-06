Marshfield Clinic To Appeal OC Hospital Permit Denial

Marshfield Clinic has decided to appeal a recent Oneida county decision denying a required conditional use permit to build a hospital in Minocqua.

Regional Medical Director for Marshfield Clinic, Dr. William Melms said in a statement that the Clinic would appeal the recent 3-2 vote by the Planning and Development committee against their plans to build a hospital near their clinic. Nearby in Woodruff is Ascension Howard Young Medical Center who fought the Clinic's plans to build the 12-bed hospital.

Melms said although they were disappointed by the committee’s decision, they remain determined to building a hospital in the Northwoods. He says Marshfield Clinic is committed to providing patients the state-of-the-art, integrated care. He says they will complete the paperwork to initiate an appeal by the applicable deadline.

The first step in the appeal process is the county's Board of Adjustment which is scheduled to meet next Thursday. On their agenda is discussion whether the Board of Adjustment might need hire counsel as part of the review process