Marshfield Clinic To Build Hospital In Minocqua

Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) today announced it has submitted an application to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Minocqua attached to its current clinic and ambulatory surgery center.

The new 72,000 square foot facility would continue to offer a full complement of services. “Meeting the health care needs of the community is our No. 1 priority and we’ve always believed that the Minocqua community would benefit from a truly integrated local health care system,” said Dr. Susan Turney, MCHS CEO. “Combining our world-class outpatient care and insurance through Security Health Plan of Wisconsin with our own state-of-the-art, modern hospital puts us in an excellent position to make a real difference on care levels for patients in the region.”

Turney added MCHS has had a growing presence in the Northwoods for nearly three decades, and that almost 60 physicians continue to provide care in Minocqua. Building a facility with advanced computer technology, state-of-the-art equipment and better communications tools will deliver even better healthcare in the Northwoods, according to Dr. Narayana Murali, Marshfield Clinic’s chief clinical strategy officer. “So much of health care – from record-keeping to surgery scheduling to patient monitoring – is now based on digital technology.

MCHS, through its Marshfield Clinic Information Services, already has award-winning technology in place. Combining our world-class physicians and staff with the seamless full integration of combined electronic medical records between our hospitals and clinics result in higher quality, better outcomes and a more positive experience for patients,” Murali said.

The new hospital will be staffed by the Marshfield Clinic doctors, nurses and other associates local patients have come to know and trust. MCHS will work closely with the City of Minocqua and Oneida County to approve the application.

The Town of Minocqua Plan Commission will initially review the MCHS application Jan. 31.