Marshfield Clinic Donates To Food Pantries

Ken Krall with Dr. William Melms

A spokesperson for Marshfield Clinic in Minocqua says they recently donated more than $1,600 and 100 pounds of food to benefit the Lakeland Pantry led by employee-organized collection drives.

Regional Medical Director Dr. William Melms says along with the Lakeland donation, they donate to the Mercer pantry and the Vilas Food Pantry in Eagle River.

Dr. Melms says the need across the Northwoods is growing...

".....the need is tremendous. The Lakeland Food Pantry serves over 2,400 families each month, between 4,500 and 6,500 individuals use the pantry. 40 percent of them are children..."

The pantry is located at 1707 Hwy 51 North, Arbor Vitae. Lakeland Pantry distribution and donation drop-off times are Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and alternating Thursdays from 3:30-6 p.m. Donations can be sent to the Lakeland Pantry, c/o Howard Young Foundation, P.O. Box 470, Woodruff. . For more information, contact the Lakeland Pantry at 715-358-2222.