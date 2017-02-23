Marshfield Clinic Opens New Drug and Alcohol Recovery Center

Ken Krall in Minocqua

Marshfield Clinic has opened its new Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center in Minocqua. Family Health Center of Marshfield, a member of the Marshfield Clinic Health System held the grand opening Thursday.

Leaders are saying they have a new approach they hope will be a model in treating addictions. Dr. Mike Larson says in treating opioid use disorder if having severe thirst is like a softball, and severe hunger is about the size of a basketball. But the cravings of an addicted person are much larger....

"....their cravings are about the size of a baseball field. We're dealing with something so far out of the normal human perspective we don't understand it. But we need to understand it so we can get an idea about those cravings...."

Larson has developed a new type of urine test that more accurately displays where an addict is in recovery and can help their counselors get them through the process. Director of Substance Abuse Services, Sheila Weix says they will treat anyone over age 18...

"....we're providing outpatient counseling for any substance. That includes alcohol, opioids and other substances that we've been hearing about. In addition to that we have physicians and nurses, so we do medication assisted treatment...."

Executive Director of Family Health Center, Greg Nycz thinks this clinic can make an impact in the Northwoods. He says they've worked hard to cut the amount of new opioid prescriptions being given...

"....so people will have the help on into their lives, so they can get into a better place and manage it on their own. If we can do that, we'll cut down on the number of relapses. So if we cut down on relapses, and cut down the number of people coming in, then we are having an impact on the prevalence of addiction on our community...."

The new facility is located at 9792 Highway 70 West Minocqua where the Clinic's Behavioral Health Department was located.