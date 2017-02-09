Meetings Set On Proposed Antigo Schools Reorganization

Ken Krall and Mike Boldig

Antigo school district residents are being asked to attend meetings over the next two weeks to discuss a proposed reorganization of facilities.

School Board President Mike Boldig says the board has come up with a draft plan for public review which includes a number of changes. Among the proposed changes would be closing Crestwood, Pleasant View and Spring Valley rural elementary schools, moving 8th graders to the high school, moving all 4th and 5th graders to the middle school and moving kindergarteners through third grade to East, West and North elementary schools.....

"....nothing is cast in concrete at this point, so to speak. This is just our plan for now, can it be adjusted? Potentially yes. Could it go through as is, potentially, yes. There's a lot of things to consider...."

Boldig says the school board has been working on the draft plan since last July. The first session is February 15 at Spring Valley, February 16 at the middle school, February 20 at Crestwood and February 22 at Pleasant View. All sessions begin at 6:00 p.m.

Voters last April rejected a $25 million dollar referendum that would have closed five of seven schools, renovated others and made a centralized school in the city. This plan would not have a referendum attached to it. More information is on the Antigo School District website. We have a link here.