Eagle River native, Jason Moon, is a singer-songwriter, military veteran and survivor of post-traumatic stress disorder. He is the founder of Warrior Songs, Inc. in Madison, a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans cope with PTSD. Moon spoke with WXPR's Miranda Vander Leest about how music became his outlet when he was finding his way back into society as a civilian after a 10 year stint in the military, and how he's helping other veterans heal, too.