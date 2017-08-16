Minocqua Buoys: Illegal Or Property Savers?

By Dean S. Acheson 1 hour ago

Credit pixabay.com

Minocqua lakeshore owners are being put on notice that a state waterway marker permit is needed before they can place a buoy in the lake.

Minocqua town officials took up the issue last night with Wisconsin conservation warden Tim Ebert and the town’s boat patrol officer Gary Lade in attendance. T

own chairman Mark Hartzheim says buoys are being illegally placed along the shorelines...

“What we are seeing on the Minocqua chain, and it could be happening on other lakes in town, too, is these large orange balls being placed in front of people’s piers, as if to create a fence, carving out their territory on the lake. We all know that the surface waters of the lake are owned by the state of Wisconsin and are available to everybody.”

But audience member Gerald Mader surmises the buoys are in response to problems caused by wakeboard boats, which are becoming more popular...

“There is one of there that’s half the size of the Queen Mary. ... that makes a wave that has a curl on the top for 300 yards in the middle of the lake. It’s unbelievable. ... Those things are detrimental to your shoreline. ... Those people with those orange balls out there -- you’re forcing them to do something to save their property. They don’t want their shoreline washing away.”

The Minocqua boat patrol officer will determine who owns the illegally placed buoys and turn the names over to the warden. Ebert says he will contact the owners to have the buoys removed. If they are not, a citation could be in the works.

Minocqua town board

