Minocqua Library Hosts "Defining Hope" Hospice Documentary

Ken Krall and Randi Danner

Minocqua is one of just six locations in Wisconsin that will show a documentary Wednesday afternoon following eight patients with life-threatening illness, the choices they make and the nurses who guide them. "Defining Hope" follows patients making choices about how they want to live, how much medical technology they can accept, what they hope for and how that hope evolves when life is threatened. It also reminds us that we have choices in how we die.

Randi Danner is the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for Dr. Kate Hospice, part of Ascension At Home. They are hosting the local screening.

She says the documentary is being shown across the nation as November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month....

"....I think it's important to say that this is a tribute to nurses and the role they play when people are going through difficult end of life situations...."

Danner says this presentation will help shed some light on an issue many people don't think about often...

"....we all know that end of life will come someday but it's real easy to put that off as something we'll talk about or put off until the future. Our goal is to get people to think about their lives and what is important to them to guide them every day that they live. And while hospice is for patients at end of life. We'd like to think that hospice is about choices and hope and quality of life. I think this documentary will help guide us to that...."

The screening of "Defining Hope" is Wednesday, November 1 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Minocqua Public Library. It is free and open to the public