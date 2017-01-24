Minocqua's New Police Dog Hails From Turkey

The newest member of the Minocqua police force and its handler are undergoing a six-week training course at the Southern Police Canine, Inc., facility in North Carolina.

Officer Matt Tate sent a photo of the police dog he’s training with along with some comments to Police Chief Dave Jaeger, who passed them on to the local news media. Tate has been with the department since 2013. It has been several years since the Minocqua Police Department has fielded a K9 team.

The police chief says he’s chosen a name for the dog, but wants to release it only when the team returns to Minocqua. “K9 is a 1-1/2-year-old male, Germain Shepherd,” Tate wrote. “K9 was born in Budapest, Turkey. He is trained in narcotics detection, article search, building search, tracking, apprehension, and handler protection.

“K9 and I have been doing a lot of bonding over the last few days to get to know each other and build a bond. We have done a few article searches, narcotic detections, apprehensions and tracks. K-9 has a great nose and a very high drive to work! “In the next five weeks K9 and I will continue to bond and work together to form a K9 team.” Tate extended his thanks to the community for supporting the K9 program. More than $112,000 was raised to cover all costs of the program, including the police vehicle. The dog itself cost $15,000.

Once back in Minocqua, the team will train monthly to maintain high proficiency, the chief has said. Tate will receive a half-hour pay each day for taking care of the dog at his home.