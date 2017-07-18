Mole Lake Sokaogon Tribal Council Refutes Chairs Charges

A strongly worded statement from the Mole Lake Sokaogon Chippewa Tribal Council defends Chair Chris McGeshick after state charges were filed Monday in Forest County Circuit Court.

Internet court records find McGeshick was charged Monday with false imprisonment, a lower felony, and two misdemeanors of battery and disorderly conduct. In a statement from the tribal council, they say the charges against McGeshick involve a former employee who is allegedly under investigation by tribal authorities.

In the statement, the council said they would not comment on personnel issues, but said the charges against McGeshick are baseless. They say when the evidence is brought forward, they say it will clear McGeshick of any wrongdoing. They said in the statement they were surprised the matter was brought forward without contacting the tribe first.

The tribal government says it's continuing to investigate the matter. McGeshick is currently traveling with community members and Sokaogon Chippewa youth, attending the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto. Court records indicate McGeshick will make an initial appearance in Forest County Court August 2.