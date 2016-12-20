More Northwoods Trails Opening Up

More Northwoods trails are opening for the winter season.

Trails on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest are open for the season.

Forest county snowmobile trails will open at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Vilas and Oneida county snowmobile trails have opened for the year.

Also, the Oneida County Forest Cross Country Ski and Snowshoe Trails are officially open. Ski trails were rolled to form a packed base, then groomed for classic and skate skiing last weekend. Trail conditions are said to be good for this time of the year, but there are some thin spots and rock skis are recommended. All of the Oneida County Forest ski trails are located in the Cassian-Woodboro block, west of Rhinelander. A trail pass is required for anyone 18 and older. Trail passes can be purchased at any of the trail heads or from the Oneida County Forestry Department located at the Courthouse.

For more detailed information about the Oneida County trail conditions, check the website RASTAtrails.org or Skinny Ski website.