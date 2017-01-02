More People Continue To Find Jobs In Northwoods

Wisconsin jobless numbers continue to fall, as the state preliminary numbers for November show decreasing unemployment across the Northwoods and the state.

Preliminary rates decreased in all 72 counties when compared to November, 2015. Unemployment numbers for the year ending in November are the lowest since 1989, and continuing unemployment claims are the lowest in 30 years.

Labor Market Economist Scott Hodek says the economy is stable and the future indicators show the economy to continue to grow.

But three counties here saw more jobs being created...

".....what I like seeing in Langlade, Oneida and Vilas(counties), those are some pretty strong fundamentals. I guess I'd have to say that whatever is boosting the base economy there it seems to be pretty solid....."

He says the state's labor force grew by about one percent, and said the workforce grew by that margin in Forest and Lincoln counties...

".....the standouts were Langlade, Oneida and Vilas. That's something we've seen over the past six months. There's been good labor force growth, big drops in unemployment...."

Unemployment rates in the Northwoods ranged from 3.8 percent in Lincoln county to 6.9 percent in Iron county. Oneida and Langlade counties are at 4.3 percent and Vilas is at 4.9. Forest county is at 5.3 percent.

Hodek says the lower rates reflect an improving economy here and in the nation.

