Mr. Boyko

By miranda.vanderleest 10 minutes ago
  • Buck Kipper on saxophone, Melissa Salaam as lead singer, John Scheuer on guitar, Tony Hjella on keyboard and Bill Padgett on bass. Not pictured: Jason Lowry on guitar and Brett Petrick on drums
    Miranda Vander Leest

  A Rhinelander music group is using their background of failed musical attempts as fuel for a second shot at a music "career." WXPR’s Miranda Vander Leest has that story…

  

Members of Mr. Boyko include Bill Padgett, Tony Hjella, Jason Lowry, Melissa Salaam, John Scheuer, Brett Petrick and Buck Kipper.

The band travels around the Northwoods playing at bars for fundraisers, holiday parties and other events. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Funds for this segment featuring Mr. Boyko are provided by the Northern Arts Council.

 

local features