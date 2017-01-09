Name Of Driver Killed Saturday Released

A Rhinelander man has been identified as as the person killed in the town of Stella east of Rhinelander Saturday evening.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department reports 60 year old Mark Mohr died in the crash.

The Sheriff's Department says Mohr's vehicle was traveling northbound, crossed the road and and rolled over in the south bound ditch, coming to rest in some trees. A sheriff's deputy on patrol came upon the crash scene on Highway 45 near East Stella Lake Road.

U.S. Highway 45 was closed for two and a half hours so the scene could be cleared and investigated. The investigation into the accident continues.