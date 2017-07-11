Name Released For July 3 Drowning Victim

The name of the man whose body was recovered July 3 from a Vilas county lake has been identified.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Department reports the person who drowned was 71 year old Michael Manicke of Waterford, Wisconsin.

Pending a toxicology report, the death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Authorities were notified on July 3 of a boat without a person in it anchored on Razorback Lake in the town of Plum Lake. Manicke's body was recovered from 7-10 feet of water by the Oneida County Dive Team.

Officials said Manicke was not wearing a life jacket.