NAMI Northern Lakes Names Center Coordinator

Ken Krall and Linda Jacobson

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Lakes recently opened a drop-in center in Rhinelander and has announced the hiring of a coordinator. The drop-in center is a peer-run facility, at Trinity Lutheran Church on Stevens Street.

Linda Jacobson of Tomahawk has been named to the position...

"....we just opened about two weeks ago, but before that, I was a volunteer at Our Sister's House in Tomahawk, that's a homeless shelter, and before that I was involved with a church youth group for seven years. I did fundraising with them, took them on outings...."

Jacobson has been involved with NAMI Northern Lakes for several years. Jacobson says she has plans in the works...

"....what we want to do at the drop-in center is provide a stigma-free gathering place for people with mental health issues to get support, maybe plan recoveries for them, we'll have organized activities, health and wellness enhancements, I'm actually in the process of scheduling some activities for the future...."

The Northern Lakes Center is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Fridays from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. Contact information includes and email at northernlakescenter@ gmail .com or 715-420--1700.