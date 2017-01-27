NAMI Nothern Lakes Holds Key Fundraiser

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Lakes presents its second annual Snowball Gala Saturday evening(1/28/2017) at Holiday Acres near Rhinelander. The fundraiser includes a sit-down dinner, bucket raffles, a dessert run, and live auction.

As NAMI Northern Lakes spokesperson Mick Fiocchi says volunteers worked hard last year and had good results...

".....we had a committee of very dedicated people that recruited items, we had a live auction and we had bucket raffles, we had a dessert run which ended up being a lot of fun and we netted on a first time event almost $9,000 last year, so that was very encouraging...."

Fiocchi says all proceeds benefit the creation of a drop-in center.Fiocchi talks about the plans for the drop in center....

"....it will be managed by a Wisconsin certified peer specialist. It will be a place where folks can come to socialize and receive instruction to create a place that is stigma-free and be with others and lower their level of isolation...."

Social hour is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. For more information, Fiocchi says to call 715-362-8925. More information on the Snowball Gala is here.