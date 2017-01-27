NAMI Nothern Lakes Holds Key Fundraiser

By 1 hour ago

Credit NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Lakes presents its second annual Snowball Gala Saturday evening(1/28/2017) at Holiday Acres near Rhinelander. The fundraiser includes a sit-down dinner, bucket raffles, a dessert run, and live auction.

As NAMI Northern Lakes spokesperson Mick Fiocchi says volunteers worked hard last year and  had good results...

".....we had a committee of very dedicated people that recruited items, we had a live auction and we had bucket raffles, we had a dessert run which ended up being a lot of fun and we netted on a first time event almost $9,000 last year, so that was very encouraging...."

Fiocchi says all proceeds benefit the creation of a drop-in center.Fiocchi talks about the plans for the drop in center....

"....it will be managed by a Wisconsin certified peer specialist. It will be a place where folks can come to socialize and receive instruction to create a place that is stigma-free and be with others and lower their level of isolation...."

Social hour is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. For more information, Fiocchi says to call 715-362-8925. More information on the Snowball Gala is here.

Tags: 
NAMI

Related Content

NAMI Offering Next Series Of Free Classes

By Oct 13, 2016
pixabay.com

The National Alliance For Mental Illness Family to Family Program returns November 3 to the Northwoods designed for family members of people dealing with mental illness.

NAMI Northern Lakes spokesperson Mick Fiocchi outlines the program....

"....things like panic disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive borderline personality disorder, PTSD, the class is taught by family members for family members...."

Philip Chard To Speak At Nicolet College

By Jul 21, 2015
Philip Chard

A Wisconsin pschyotherapist who writes an award-winning column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will speak Thursday at Nicolet College.

Philip Chard writes the column "Out of My Mind". He will talk on enhancing mental wellness and achieving greater wellbeing. He says within the field of psychology there's an effort to move away from constant-problem focus...

"..and embrace more of a positive psychology approach which is lets study how people report a lot of wellbeing and life satisfaction are able to accomplish that..."