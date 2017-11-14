New Director At Grow North Hoping To Build Business

Ken Krall and Doris McAllister

A Northwoods regional economic development group has a new leader and she says she's already learning about issues here in the north.

Doris McAllister recently was announced as Executive Director of Grow North Regional Economic Development Corporation.

McAllister says they are helping to implement a new software package in area schools along with the continuing growth of FAB LABS. She says the FAB LABS will help local citizens get their manufacturing ideas into action.

She says workforce issues are where she's being drawn, including the wood industry....

"....collaborating with another EDC where we can look at the issues of wood, forestry, timber. What can we do together to pool those resources and make us even bigger so we not duplicating, so we can serve more and get the word out...."

McAllister says Grow North is working to build the Northwoods economy and help business by using resources like the technical colleges....

"....that businesses don't have to do it alone. Talent development is so important for us, for the entire state that as we look at the great resources and the great people here, what can we do to help develop them and, of course, businesses and working with those supports that are available to everyone..."

Grow North began in 2004 as a private-public non-profit dedicated to economic development in Forest, Florence, Marinette, Lincoln, Langlade, Oconto, Oneida, and Vilas counties.