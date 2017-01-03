New Year's Fitness Resolutions Work If In Small Bites

Ken Krall and Stephanie Ruckheim

The fitness facilities often see an influx of new customers after January 1 as many people make a resolution to improve their health. By summer, many of the attendees aren't showing up any more.

Wellness and Aquatics Director at the YMCA of the Northwoods...Stephanie Ruckheim...says keeping your resolution to get fit will be more successful if you follow a plan...

"....we all make resolutions and a lot of us make those exercice resolutions, so some of the recommendations that we say are, start small, take one step at a time, choose a facility and talk it out with a friend...."

Ruckheim says if you start with a limited, acheiveable goal, it's easier to make it work. She says don't change too many habits at once, find a work out spot that will keep you motivated and it's easier to get to your goals if there is a friend nearby doing the same thing.

Ruckheim says keep the activity positive and focus not on what you are losing but what you are gaining.

In America, mre than 2 in 3 adults are considered to be overweight or obese. About one-third of children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 are considered to be overweight or obese. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the average American ate almost 20 percent more calories in the year 2000 than they did in 1983.