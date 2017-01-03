New Year's Fitness Resolutions Work If In Small Bites

By 29 minutes ago

Credit www.freestockphotos.biz

The fitness facilities often see an influx of new customers after January 1 as many people make a resolution to improve their health. By summer, many of the attendees aren't showing up any more.

Wellness and Aquatics Director at the YMCA of the Northwoods...Stephanie Ruckheim...says keeping your resolution to get fit will be more successful if you follow a plan...

"....we all make resolutions and a lot of us make those exercice resolutions, so some of the recommendations that we say are, start small, take one step at a time, choose a facility and talk it out with a friend...."

Ruckheim says if you start with a limited, acheiveable goal, it's easier to make it work. She says don't change too many habits at once, find a work out spot that will keep you motivated and it's easier to get to your goals if there is a friend nearby doing the same thing.

Ruckheim says keep the activity positive and focus not on what you are losing but what you are gaining.

In America, mre than 2 in 3 adults are considered to be overweight or obese. About one-third of children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 are considered to be overweight or obese. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the average American ate almost 20 percent more calories in the year 2000 than they did in 1983.

Tags: 
YMCA

Related Content

YMCA Farmers Market Begins Second Year

By Oct 28, 2016
YMCA of the Northwoods

An inside Farmer's Market is beginning its second year at the YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander.

The YMCA's Marilyn Duschl says the idea is to provide the public with the same types of foods and goods over the winter they get during the warmer months...

"....we started it last year and it's in conjunction with Northwoods LEAN(Linking Education Activity and Nutrition) Coalition. We were able to do it all winter long last year..."

She describes some of the goods available last Saturday at the first market...

A New Year's Resolution To Lose Weight? Start Slow

By Jan 1, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

New Year’s is a time for new resolutions, and one popular resolution is to hit the gym.

Getting the first day right can make a difference says an expert.

The YMCA of the Northwoods is open on New Year’s Day, and it’s one of their largest membership drives of the year. Marketing and wellness director Chris Cook says doing that first workout right can make or break a New Year’s resolution.