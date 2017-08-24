Newbold Needs Volunteers To Finish Rookery Run Disc Golf

By 1 hour ago

A disc basket
Credit pixabay.com

Volunteers are needed to help the Town of Newbold finish it's new disc golf course north of Rhinelander.

One of the key people involved in the development of the Rookery Run course , Pete Cody, gives us an update....

"....we just finished pouring concrete for 36 T-Pads which concludes that project...we have the footings in for 14 benches, That concludes that concreate project and we have the footings for all the baskets in place. The major components for the disc golf course are in place and now it's just the followup work to get everything ready...."

Cody says they need volunteers....

"....we are a little short on volunteers. We have a bench project which includes assembling benches, probably wouldn't take too long for each bench, we have 14 to do. Then we'll have some landscape and seeding of T-Pads and the basket areas which would involve spreading topsoil and putting down grass seed. We also have some trail work and fairway work which would involve removing some roots and picking up brush and those types of things....."

Cody says they hope to get the work done and get it done as quickly as possible. Cody says the opening is dependent on how many volunteers come forward and how quickly they can get the work done. He says they would like to have the course open yet this fall.

Cody says you can contact him directly at (715-369-0309) or go to the Town of Newbold website for more information.

County, Newbold Agree On Property For Disc Golf Course

By Oct 20, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

The town of Newbold is a step closer to expanding property to house an 18-hole disc golf course.

Promoters think the course could become a destination site for tourists. The Oneida County Board Tuesday approved a $15,000 offer from the town for 18 acres next to Newbold property. The town has designed a 9 hold course and wanted the tax-delinquent property owned by the county next door to expand the course. Town Chair Dave Kroll says the town electors approved the purchase...

Oneida County Counters Newbold's Offer for County Land

By miranda.vanderleest Aug 20, 2015
commons.wikimedia.org

  The Town of Newbold’s initial offer on a piece of county land was countered by the Oneida County Board of Supervisors this week. The Town of Newbold made an offer of $8,000 on a parcel of county land in hopes to expand their 9-hole disc golf course to an 18-hole course with a hiking trail. However, Oneida County is offering $15,000 for the lot. The Town of Newbold Chairperson Dave Kroll says the town board is setting a time for the electors meeting to discuss the purchase.