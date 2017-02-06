Nicolet College Included In New UW Tuition Plan

Ken Krall and Dr. Richard Nelson

A new plan unveiled last week would give one free year of tuition at U-W Madison to some of the first students in their families to seek college degrees.

The students would have to transfer to Madison after two years of schooling at the U-W Colleges around the state and certain technical schools -- and it would only take effect if the state provides funding. The only technical college north of Madison and Milwaukee involved in the proposal is Nicolet College in Rhinelander.

College President Dr. Richard Nelson....

".....we certainly think it would benefit students from our district that face financial challenges. We have a lot of first generation students who are pioneering the college experience in their families. Often times, finances are a huge challenge. We think if the university can fund this proposal, in combination with the Nicolet Promise will make a very affordable pathway to a very prestigious Baccalaureate degree that want to go in that direction...."

The Nicolet Promise involves the Nicolet College Foundation ptying the balance of tuition and fees for eligible students after federal and state grants have been applied. The Foundation will cover this cost for up to 15 credits per semester over four fall and spring semesters.

"....then if that student should be a first generation student, and keep the required academic performance, the student would appear to eligible for almost a full scholarship for the first year, that would be year 3 of the Baccalaureate degree. Then if the student is not only first generation but Pell(financial aid) eligible, meeting the financial needs test, the UW scholarship would be extended for the fourth year...."

Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank will present the package to the U-W Board of Regents, in the hopes of getting it into the next budget. Walker will deliver his budget address Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., heard live on WXPR