Nicolet College Offers Personal Safety Classes

Personal safety will be at the center of two classes Nicolet College in Rhinelander will offer multiple times in July and August.

One class is a two-hour overview on how to stay safe and defend yourself. The second is a more in depth, four-hour class that will cover the same topics and feature additional demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Criminal Justice Services specialist Tim Gerdmann says the first session is geared toward college or high school student safety, such as if they're alone in a parking lot. The second is a personal safety academy, focusing on your safety anywhere...

".....teach people to identify and avoid dangerous encounters and discourage an attacker. 90 percent of the time that is going to be enough to protect you. We're trying to break people from their tunnel vision, as it were....."

Gerdmann says another topic that will be covered is the use of pepper spray...

"what we're finding is very few people actually use the pepper spray. More so, if they have it in their pocket and they put their hand on it, it gives them that prompt to be more aware of their environment and what is going on around them...."

The practice pepper spray canisters students will use in both academies will contain water and not any actual active pepper spray.

The first academy will be held from Wednesdays beginning July 19, at the Birchwoods Center on the Nicolet Campus. The second academy will be held Saturdays beginning July 22 also in the Birchwoods Center. Youth 14-17 years old need parental permission to attend.

Gerdmann says call him at the Nicolet College campus to register or get more information.

Related Content

Jump!Start Celebrates Graduation, Unique Northwoods Program

By May 22, 2017
Nicolet Area Technical College

An innovative approach to inclusive post-secondary education for adult learners with intellectual disabilities had their graduation ceremonies Friday.

The program is based at Nicolet College in Rhinelander and is designed for students who require more than the traditional level of support in order to be successful in a college environment.

Katherine Garrison is Jump!Start liaison.

She says the program is just one of six of its type in Wisconsin and the only program in northern Wisconsin.

Nicolet College AODA, Criminal Justice Students Drill On Crisis Situations

By May 11, 2017
Terry Rutlin Nicolet College

Students at Nicolet College's AODA and Criminal Justice programs held a joint training session this week learning about how to work with a person having a personal crisis.

Tekia Longstreet is Nicolet College Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinator and AODA instructor.

She says the two programs held the mock drills as students in both programs at some point in their careers may have to deal with a person in crisis...