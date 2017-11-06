Nicolet College Offers Public Info On Transfers, Programs

Ken Krall and Angeline von Neupert

Meetings where students can find out out more about college is set for next week in Rhinelander.

Nicolet College will hold a College Visit Night and Transfer Fair Tuesday, November 14 for anyone interested in learning more about attending Nicolet as well as transferring Nicolet credits to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Representatives from 15 different four-year campuses will be on hand to discuss transfer options and the pathways to earning a bachelor’s degree.

Nicolet Career Coach Angeline von Neupert says future and current students have an opportunity to learn more...

"....we're featuring our Nicolet programs, the occupational programs as well as the transfer program. We also have a transfer fair that night. So not only are our program staff here to promote the programs within the campus, we have various universities here to promote the transfer programs both within and out of state..."

von Neupert talks about students transferring to other higher education institutions..

"....Nicolet has more than 50 agreements with various UW schools as well as private schools for both our occupational programs as well and then our transfer program which is an Associate of Science or an Associate of Arts..."

Both events will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Lakeside Center on the Rhinelander campus, one mile south of the city just off of Hwy. G.

Those attending will be able to meet one-on-one with a Career Coach to map out a plan for college, complete the admissions process, and find out about financial aid and scholarships to help pay for college Angeline von Neupert says the events are open to anyone including high school students and their parents looking at colleges, current Nicolet students looking to transfer, and members of the general public looking to explore their higher education options.

More information is available online at nicoletcollege.edu or at the Nicolet College Welcome Center at (715) 365-4493.