Non-Motorized Boats Looked At For Registration Fees

Ken Krall and ﻿Michele Sadauskas﻿

The DNR is proposing some increases for fees like hunting and fishing licenses and non-motorized recreational items like kayaks.

The D-N-R's fish and wildlife account is running out of money and that money is needed for wildlife management and law enforcement. Ninety percent of the funds comes from hunting, fishing and trapping license fees.

DNR officials say a steady decline in sales of hunting licenses in recent years has played a major role in a nearly five-million dollar shortfall.

Oneida County Conservationist﻿ Michele Sadauskas﻿ says budget cutbacks could affect local conservation efforts...

"....one of the items they do mention is less collaboration with conservation groups with habitat development. That struck some chords. The DNR works with us and a lot of different groups throughout the state...."

Also under consideration is a fee for non-motorized boats. At least six states charge a registration fee. Minnesota charges a $10.50 for a three year license, that includes canoes, kayaks, paddleboards and rowing shells. It's estimated Wisconsin has more than 330,000 non-motorized boats. Some worry increasing fees for hunting licenses would mean even fewer of those licenses being sold. There's a link here that has the full report