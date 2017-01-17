Northern Great Lakes Visitor's Center Displays Energy Efficiency and Solar

The Northern Great Lakes Visitor's Center is located at the intersection of U.S. 2 and county road "G" near Ashland. It's often a stop for visitors and Northwoods residents alike to learn about the Great Lakes and surrounding environment. The Center's operating partners are: The US Forest Service, National Park Service, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Wisconsin Historical Society, University of Wisconsin - Extension, and the Friends of the Center Alliance. Recently the Center completed the first phase of a $2 million upgrade which brings about the latest in environmental improvements to the large building, including an impressive solar array.

WXPR's Ken Krall spoke with Center Director Jason Maloney about the upgrade....

Ken Krall and Jason Maloney.

Maloney was the former Director at the Blackwell Job Corps facility in Forest county.