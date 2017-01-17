Northern Great Lakes Visitor's Center Displays Energy Efficiency and Solar

By 15 minutes ago

Credit Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center

The Northern Great Lakes Visitor's Center is located at the intersection of U.S. 2 and county road "G" near Ashland. It's often a stop for visitors and Northwoods residents alike to learn about the Great Lakes and surrounding environment. The Center's operating partners are: The US Forest Service, National Park Service, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Wisconsin Historical Society, University of Wisconsin - Extension, and the Friends of the Center Alliance. Recently the Center completed the first phase of a $2 million upgrade which brings about the latest in environmental improvements to the large building, including an impressive solar array.

WXPR's Ken Krall spoke with Center Director Jason Maloney about the upgrade....

Maloney was the former Director at the Blackwell Job Corps facility in Forest county.

Tags: 
Lake Superior

Related Content

One Morning in March, 1933

By May 1, 2014
Wisconsin Historical Society

It’s May and we’re still waiting for the ice to melt on most lakes in the Northwoods.  Lake Superior is still about halfway iced over.  But even when it’s thoroughly covered with ice, conditions can be treacherous.

In today’s History Afield essay, we hear the story of Vern Frechette’s memorable trip out on the ice…one morning in March 1933.

    

Climate Change: Good for Walleye?

By Aug 27, 2013
Eric Engbretson / US Fish and Wildlife Service

A changing climate could bring one piece of good news for walleye fishermen. 

A study out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison says increasing temperatures in Lake Superior will expand habitat for fish that thrive in slightly warmer water, like walleye, Chinook salmon and lean lake trout.  Researcher Jim Kitchell says that means populations of certain fish in Lake Superior could increase in coming years.  