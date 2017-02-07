Northland Pines To Enroll International Students

Northland Pines school district has received notification they have been officially qualified to enroll international students for grades 10, 11, and 12 in partnership with the Wisconsin International Student Program and Nicolet College, according the district administrator Mike Richie.

This will allow students from all over the world being invited to attend Northland Pines high school and Nicolet College, earning dual credits transferable to the UW system in their junior and senior years, Richie said.

Students will have guaranteed transfer into the UW system when they fulfil transfer requirements. Northland Pines is in the process to sell two acres of their campus for dormitory housing constructed for Chinese students attending starting in the 2017-18 school year.

Richie indicated the district will make a push next October to gain more international students for the 2018-19 year.