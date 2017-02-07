Northland Pines To Enroll International Students

By Ken Anderson 40 minutes ago

Credit Northland Pines School District

Northland Pines school district has received notification they have been officially qualified to enroll international students for grades 10, 11, and 12 in partnership with the Wisconsin International Student Program and Nicolet College, according the district administrator Mike Richie.

This will allow students from all over the world being invited to attend Northland Pines high school and Nicolet College, earning dual credits transferable to the UW system in their junior and senior years, Richie said.

Students will have guaranteed transfer into the UW system when they fulfil transfer requirements. Northland Pines is in the process to sell two acres of their campus for dormitory housing constructed for Chinese students attending starting in the 2017-18 school year.

Richie indicated the district will make a push next October to gain more international students for the 2018-19 year.

Tags: 
Northland Pines

Related Content

Pines Early School Start Denied

By Ken Anderson Jan 25, 2017
Northland Pines School District

The Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction (DPI) officially notified the Northland Pines School District their petition to start school prior to September 1 next fall has been denied.

The school wanted to start Monday, August 28. DPI director of content and learning team, Rebecca Vail, explains "approval is linited under the statute to 'extraordinary reasons' defined in the administrative code."

International Student Program Planned At Northland Pines

By Dec 14, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Northland Pines School District in Eagle River will likely welcome international students on campus beginning next fall.

The Wisconsin International Student Program (WISP) is a partnership between Northland Pines School District, Nicolet College and the University of Wisconsin System.