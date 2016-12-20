Northland Pines Schools Close To Stop Whooping Cough, Illness

Administrators say it's a preventative measure, but Northland Pines has joined the Rhinelander School District in closing for Christmas vacation early because of whooping cough in the area.

On the Northland Pines webpage, they report that the closure is preventative in nature to avoid the spread of a highly contagious disease.

Director of Pupil Services, Emily Rhode says some cases have arisen..

"....we were notified that we had our first confirmed case of whooping cough last Friday. We've been in contact with the health department to give them information of close contacts with students and adults who have been in contact with that case. Then over the course of the last few days, we've received confirmation of other cases. In addition to the confirmation of the cases of whooping cough, we have other students who have just become ill...(from other causes).."

Holiday vacation was set to begin Friday, but with the recent outbreak in the Rhinelander area, Northland Pines will be closing Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22.

School will resume as scheduled on January 2, 2017. The announcement said the longer break will reduce exposure and contact among students, teachers and community members to stop the spread of the illness.