Northwoods Chambers Split On School Start Date

Ken Krall with Northwoods Chamber of Commerce Directors.

A bill circulating in Madison to eliminate the mandatory post-September 1st school start has a seen opposing viewpoints from Northwoods Chambers of Commerce.

The bill would allow school districts to begin school without having to wait until the end of the traditional summer season which is closer to Labor Day.

Executive Director of the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce, Theresa Smith, says people in the tourism industry need the last few days of August to help their businesses.

She says they already take a hit when Chicago schools start in August..

"....part of our market in the Chicago area, they start earlier, and there's concern among our board and business owners that eliminating that eliminating that Sept. 1 start date in Wisconsin will stop some of the travel for families to Boulder Junction...."

Krystal Westfahl of the Minocqua Chamber says their board is also opposed to the change in start date.

But Kim Emerson from the Eagle River Chamber says their membership voted to give the start date back to local school districts...

"....83 responses were returned from Chamber members emails. It was learned that 61 percent of Chamber members preferred an early start date. 39 percent voted to stick with the after September 1 start date..."

Maggie Steffen at the Rhinelander Area Chamber says their board has not yet taken a position on the issue.

State Senator Alberta Darling and State Representative Al Ott are moving the bill in their respective bodies of the legislature.