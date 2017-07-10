Northwoods Homesteading Group Forming, Meeting This Week

By 18 minutes ago

Credit pixabay.com

They have just formed, and are looking for people from the Northwoods interested in homesteading.

Mike Hassl of the Rhinelander area says he came up with the idea for the Northwoods Homesteading Club a few months ago and is president.

He says he first reached out to gauge interest at the Sustainability Fair held at Nicolet College....

"....I met an amazing number of people who had wonderful discussions about all kinds of homesteading topics and got 37 email addresses, so that started our mailing list and it began right there...."

Hassl gives us a definition of homesteading....

".....it brings us closer to the land. We're trying to see where our food comes from and be more sustainable and responsible for our part of the world. We're trying to grow as much of our food as we can. Trying to preserve some and be closer to the land...."

The group is having a meeting open to the public this Thursday. Hassl says UW-Extension agent Sara Richie will talk about canning and preserving food. The presentation covers water bath, pressure, and steam canning. Hassl says If you arrive early to the meeting you can bring your pressure canner lid and Sara will test the pressure gauge.

The meeting is Thursday, July 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Oneida County Law Enforcement Center Community Room, adjacent to the YMCA.

Hassl says if you have questions, he asks you attend the meeting

