Northwoods Land Trust To Paddle Deerskin River

Ken Krall and Sandy Lotto

The Northwoods Land Trust is inviting paddlers to canoe the Deerskin River in Vilas county and the Nicolet National Forest to see some great scenery and also see properties that have been preserved for the future.

Outreach Coordinator Sandy Lotto...

"....the neat thing is we're going to highlight three properties protected by the Northwoods Land Trust that are along that route. We have three different properties...."

Sandy Lotto outlines the work of the Northwoods Land Trust....

"....the first property we're passing by is 75 acres that has 2,400 feet of frontage on the Deerskin River. They have voluntarily put restrictions on their property saying it can't be divided and limited development for the future. They can still sell the land, they can give it to heirs, but the main restriction is it would stay as one big parcel and that's forever, in perpetuity...."

The trip will also highlight a newly-acquired 40-acre tract which is home to old growth northern white cedar and another protects 31 acres and 840′ of river frontage. The paddle is set for Wednesday, August 23 at 1 pm.

Lotto says this will be an easy float trip from within the Nicolet National Forest to the Rangeline Road river crossing which is about five miles on the Deerskin River, east and north of Eagle River. Anyone interested should contact the Northwoods Land Trust in Eagle River at (715) 479-2490 by the end of today.