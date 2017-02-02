Northwoods United Way Close To Goal

Ken Krall and Nancy Sattler

The Northwoods United Way is close to it's annual giving goal and they're hoping a few more contributors come forward to help. Director Nancy Sattler...

"....we just completed our drive for 2016 and we came very close to meeting our goal. We're at 95 percent of what we had hoped to raise. There's still opportunity to give to the campaign. This year we are supporting 28 different agencies throughout Forest, Oneida and Vilas counties. We can always use your help in meeting our goal.."

The original drive goal was $165, 000.

Northwoods United Way support agencies that promote healing and health, crisis intervention and agencies that provide for basic needs and self-sufficiency. Saturday, they will be holding an ice fishing fundraising tournament...

"....this is our 12th annual tournament, held on Stacks Bay in Minocqua. Each year we continue to have a growing number of participants. Last year we had about 150 people that came out and helped support the United Wa and also a family fun day of fishing, food, door prizes and raffles...."

Sattler says if you want to contribute you can call the Northwoods United Way office or go to the website northwoodsunitedway.org