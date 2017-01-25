NRB Votes To Limit Tree Stands But Allows Overnight Placement

A change for hunters concerning tree stands in the Northwoods and how many can be used.

Meeting in Madison Wednesday, the state Natural Resources Board adopted a motion to allow overnight placement on state owned land north of Wisconsin Highway 64 from September 1 through the following January 31.

The board also adopted an amendment limiting the number of stands and blinds left overnight to two per county.

Board Secretary Terry Hilgenberg of Shawano says he hunts in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest and was unsure about the change...

"....being a hunter in the highlands I have some trepidation about it because Highlands is a big area. In Vilas county, as an example, is a big county. To restrict somebody there to two stands is pretty prohibitive.."

After more discussion, the board agreed to the changes unanimously.

The measure is meant to keep hunters from controlling large areas of public land by leaving multiple tree stands.