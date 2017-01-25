NRB Votes To Limit Tree Stands But Allows Overnight Placement

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

A change for hunters concerning tree stands in the Northwoods and how many can be used.

Meeting in Madison Wednesday, the state Natural Resources Board adopted a motion to allow overnight placement on state owned land north of Wisconsin Highway 64 from September 1 through the following January 31.

The board also adopted an amendment limiting the number of stands and blinds left overnight to two per county.

Board Secretary Terry Hilgenberg of Shawano says he hunts in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest and was unsure about the change...

"....being a hunter in the highlands I have some trepidation about it because Highlands is a big area. In Vilas county, as an example, is a big county. To restrict somebody there to two stands is pretty prohibitive.."

After more discussion, the board agreed to the changes unanimously.

The measure is meant to keep hunters from controlling large areas of public land by leaving multiple tree stands.

Tags: 
tree stands

Related Content

Many Injuries From Falls From Trees Stands: DNR

By Nov 1, 2016
Wisconsin DNR

A hunter using a tree stand has about a 1 in 20 chance of suffering an injury in a fall from a tree stand during a lifetime. That number is part of research done by the DNR about safety awareness using the popular method of hunting. The research found a significant amount of injuries resulting from using tree stands to hunt.

DNR hunter education administrator Jon King urges hunter to use a body harness when using tree stands. King also says don't haul your weapon by hand....

DNR-Take A Friend When Setting Up Tree Stands

By Nov 5, 2013
dnr.wi.gov

Statewide, three hunters have died this year after they fell out of treestands. A DNR leader says most injuries and fatalities are preventable.

Jon King is DNR Hunter Education Administrator. He says for a purchased stand, take the time to read all the directions. He says setting it up alone is not advised...

　

"....we encouraging using the buddy system. Take somebody with you while you do this. When you're climbing in a tree stand and it's not attached to the tree, it could fall over on you and end up injuring you...."