OC Humane Society Closer To Fundraising Goal

Ken Krall with Sue Otis.

Last month, the Oneida County Humane Society announced an ambitious plan to expand the county shelter on north Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Estimated costs were in the $500,000 range. Two anonymous donations are moving the project closer to reality.

Treasurer Sue Otis details what has come in since the announcement December 13....

"....we have received a very large grant from a local group which would like to remain anonymous at this time and we received a larger donation from a family that would also like to remain anonymous. We have received several smaller donations. Those are great and we need those to keep coming in..."

She says they still need about $180,000.Otis says if someone donates $20,000 or more they would be eligible to have naming rights to one of the proposed new rooms. Architect Jeff Musson says the existing 3,500 square foot building is sound but doesn't serve the needs of the growing shelter. He says they would like to demolish 500 square feet, then provide a new addition that is 2,900 square feet, totaling 5,800 square feet.

In 2015, the Petco Foundation gave them a $100,000 grant.