OC Humane Society Closer To Fundraising Goal

By 10 minutes ago

Credit WXPR

Last month, the Oneida County Humane Society announced an ambitious plan to expand the county shelter on north Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Estimated costs were in the $500,000 range. Two anonymous donations are moving the project closer to reality.

Treasurer Sue Otis details what has come in since the announcement December 13....

"....we have received a very large grant from a local group which would like to remain anonymous at this time and we received a larger donation from a family that would also like to remain anonymous. We have received several smaller donations. Those are great and we need those to keep coming in..."

She says they still need about $180,000.Otis says if someone donates $20,000 or more they would be eligible to have naming rights to one of the proposed new rooms. Architect Jeff Musson says the existing 3,500 square foot building is sound but doesn't serve the needs of the growing shelter. He says they would like to demolish 500 square feet, then provide a new addition that is 2,900 square feet, totaling 5,800 square feet.

In 2015, the Petco Foundation gave them a $100,000 grant.

Oneida County Humane Society

OC Humane Society To Expand Rhinelander Shelter

By Dec 13, 2016
Ken Krall WXPR

Making enough room for animals seeking adoption and the public is the goal of the Oneida County Humane Society's announcement Tuesday to upgrade their facility.

Board member Sue Otis says they decided to use that grant, and other money they have to upgrade the cramped facility on Rhinelander's north side....

"....today we are announcing our extensive remodeling and addition, and our capital campaign to bring those designs to fruition...."

Talk First Before Gifting A Pet This Holiday Season

By Dec 13, 2016
pixabay.com

Gifting a pet this holiday season takes more thought than simply getting the animal and giving to an unsuspecting recipient.

Oneida County Humane Society Assistant Director Karen Norling says there are things to consider before giving a pet as a gift...

".....is this a wanted pet? Giving a pet is giving a responsibility You're not just giving them something cute and fuzzy, you're giving them a lifetime commitment. It's not something that you spring on somebody, it takes a lot of thought...."