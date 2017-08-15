OC Pregnant Women Smoking Rate Remains High:Report

By 27 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Smoking rates in the Northwoods continue to be holding stubbornly as reported in a recent study.

UW-Milwaukee Center for Urban Population Health looked at the number of lives taken by tobacco use in Oneida county, showing 78 persons per year died in Oneida county from 2011-2015.

Corie Zelazoski of the Oneida County Health Department says two key categories were highlighted...

"....our smoking rate is 16.7 which is slightly lower than the state rate at 17 percent, but 22 percent of women smoking during pregnancy is very high..."

Zelazoski says they have a program for pregnant women who smoke...

"....we do offer programs at the health department specifically for pregnant moms who are using tobacco during their pregnancy...it's called the "First Breath" program, and we would like to get that information out to the public that it is available here at the health department..."

For more information on the First Breath program, visit the website wwhf.org/first breath.

The Northwoods Tobacco-Free Coalition is working with retailers to educate local and state leaders about prevention and control efforts within the community. The same group also coordinated the Rhinelander FACT group, a youth group focusing on education peers about the dangers of tobacco.

Tags: 
smo

Related Content

Tobacco Retail Sales To Minors Shot Up in 2014

By Apr 14, 2015
en.wikipedia.org

After a sharp increase in sales of tobacco products to minors, the Northwoods Tobacco Free Coalition is sponsoring two free training sessions for retailers.

Spokesperson Maria Skubal says the amount of tobacco products sold to youth shot up last year...

"....so every year our coalition goes out and conducts compliance checks. In 2014 Oneida county had a pretty high non-compliance illegal sales rate of 18.6 percent...."

Illegal Tobacco Sales To Youth Grow In Northwoods

By Nov 13, 2014
commons.wikimedia.org

There has been a rise in the number of underage youth buying tobacco in the Northwoods.

The state Department of Health Services contracts with local partners to conduct investigations to establish retailer compliance with the law prohibiting tobacco sales to minors.

Maria Skubal from the Oneida County Health Department says recent figures show an uptick in underage tobacco sales in most Northwoods counties...