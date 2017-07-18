Official Says Flood Insurance Is Extra Provision Of Most Policies

Ken Krall and Comm. Ted Nickel

Wisconsin's insurance commissioner says the recent high water in the state is a cold reminder that insurance policies don't always cover water damage.

Commissioner of Insurance Ted Nickel says the federal government stepped in to offer flood insurance in flood prone areas to cover some or all damage should floods occur.

Most policies, however, currently don't offer coverage for flooding...

"....normally property, casualty or homeowners policies don't cover much, if any, risk for flood. I will say it would be in addition to your regular policy. What we're seeing in the market is significant interest from regular commercial insurers and others who are interested in providing policies. I think there will be policies that do cover flood..."

Nickel says if you do have damage of any sort, there are things you should do....

"....first thing you should do is protect your property. Make sure you take pictures of any of the loss, of the damage and then as soon as possible contact your insurance company or your agent for assistance and let them know there's been a potential loss....."

Nickel says if you go to the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance you can find a wide variety of information. You can also find the website through the state portal Wisconsin.gov