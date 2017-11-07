Officials Looking For Arbor Vitae Woman Who Is Missing

Area law enforcement agencies are looking for an Arbor Vitae woman who is reported missing.

A statewide 'Silver Alert' has been issued for 78 year old MaryLee Hovland.

Vilas County Sheriff's Department Captain Gerard Ritter reports Hovland is said to have dementia.

She left her home in Arbor Vitae without shoes and without her purse or medications.

She left in a 2010 Ford Fusion Silver with Wisconsin registration of 944TSN.

Officials say she is possibly headed to Indiana or Michigan.

Previously Hovland had left and her vehicle and was found near Crandon.

Hovland is 5'5", 200 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was wearing a blue shirt and shorts with no shoes. If you have any information on the location of MaryLee Hovland, contact the Vilas County Sheriff's Department at 715-479-4441.