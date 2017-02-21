Oneida Co. Supervisors Get DA Ordered Open Meetings Training

Ken Krall at the Oneida Co. Bd. meeting

After Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek late last year ordered the Oneida County Board to undergo training in the state's Open Meetings law, that happened Tuesday at the monthly meeting.

Lori Lubinsky is an attorney with a Madison law firm that has represented Oneida county in other cases, some of them open meetings cases, and gave supervisors a primer on conducting open meetings.

She says transparency should be the standard...

"....when in doubt, you should lean toward more openness, you should lean toward more notice. You should lean toward more availability if it's an issue of where to we hold our meeting or what do we put in our notice. Error on the side of the policy of the law which is allow the public to know what is going on...."

The Lakeland Times filed an open meetings complaint against the Labor Relations and Employee Services committee for allegedly talking about items that were not posted on the meeting agenda.

The Lakeland Times reported committee chair Ted Cushing had to pay a $25 fine and every county board member was mandated to attend seminar on open meetings, which was held Tuesday.

The Lakeland Times also criticized the selection of Lubinsky, saying she represented the county in other public access cases that went against the county.

County Board chair David Hintz used the analogy of open meetings to safety....

"....safety starts with an attitude. A bad attitude about safety begins when people say 'accidents happen', there a some jobs where people are going to get hurt. A bad attitude about open meetings is that's just the press trying to sell newspapers that's writing all this stuff about open meetings. That's a bad attitude...."

Lubinsky outlined the many points of the law, including when supervisors can discuss public business and what are known as 'walking quorums' where officials discuss government matters among each other in strings of conversations or emails that could constitute a type of decision on an issue outside the framework of a noticed meeting.