Oneida County Extends Large Scale Livestock Feeding Moratorium

Ken Krall at the Oneida County Board meeting.

Oneida County has extended a moratorium on large-scale livestock feeding operations.

Large livestock feeding operations have arisen in many parts of the state and with it the possibility of polluting groundwater from manure runoff.

In February, 2016, the Oneida County board approved a moratorium so county staff could continue to study the ramifications if a large livestock business wanted to establish an operation here. The moratorium prohibits new livestock facilities that have more than 500 animals.

The moratorium was set to expire this month, but the Planning and Development committee asked for an extension.

Planning and Zoning Director Karl Jenrich says they need more time to write a good ordinance...

"....the only thing that has transpired since you passed the moratorium was we solicited input from the towns. We've heard from about a half-dozen towns who say they want the moratorium extended. They are not interested in having this type of operation in the towns. I need time to write an ordinance to bring back to you....."

Jenrich says while some parts of the state won't have a problem with large scale operations, an area as water-plentiful as the Northwoods just might..

"....the reason we brought the ordinance is there was concern of an operation in Bayfield county concerning a confined swine operation from Iowa. They wanted to get away from some of these areas that has some type of swine diseases. So when that hit Bayfield county, some of the counties thought they should write an ordinance and regulate it...."

In Kewaunee county, there are more cows than people, with at least 15 large cattle operations.

The DNR is monitoring groundwater contamination at the county southeast of Green Bay along Lake Michigan.