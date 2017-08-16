Oneida Supervisors Approve Aging Dept. Change

The Oneida County Board Tuesday approved notifying the state of the intent to operate as an Aging and Disability Resource Center and give notice to withdraw from the current ADRC of the Northwoods. The vote was 16-4.

Both agencies operate out of the same building next to Trig's in Rhinelander.

Department on Aging Director Dianne Jacobson...

"....the question is: why should be merge(Aging and ADRC) into one agency? There are three top reasons, number one: merging into one agency is the best model for delivering these services, number two, a merged agency offers improved customer service.and three, merging into one entity is a better use of resources, allows Oneida County local control to maximize funding and services for our citizens..."

But Regional ADRC manager Teresa Poe did not favor the merger....

"....Aging employees and ADRC employees both have distinctive roles and a customer may have to see multiple workers, depending on what their issues are and this will not change. You have been told it would be a burden to put on citizens to figure out which agency they need to contact depending on which services they need...."

Once approved by the state, the new name of the Department on Aging will be the ADRC of Oneida County. The regional ADRC serves Oneida, Vilas, Forest and area tribal communities.