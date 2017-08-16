Opposition Speaks Out Concerning Bike Trail Right-Of-Way

Opposition to using county highway right-of-way for a bicycle trail in Manitowish Waters was expressed to the Vilas County highway committee this week by a group of business and property owners.

Led by Lee Stengele they didn't want the county to approve a proposed paved bike path along Highway K to Highway J where the trail would go through their front yards. They suggested the bicycle group pay for paving a three foot shoulder on the county highway instead.

Stengele said they asked the bike group to use town roads rather than the county highway and they refused to consider it. The group also expressed concern over maintenance pointing out another paved bike route in Manitowish Waters had tree roots pushing up the pavement causing a serious accident. They asked who would be in charge of maintenance since no one seemed to take responsibility.

Committee chairman Charles Rayala, directed them to the county Forestry Department to get on their agenda since the highway committee will only act upon recommendation of that department.