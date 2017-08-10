Pat Gaughan Live From the White Pine

Tune in to WXPR's Crossroads Cafe Friday, August 11, at 1:15pm for a special live broadcast with singer songwriter Pat Gaughan.

Pat Gaughan

Pat Gaughan is a vocalist/guitarist who performs on the folk circuit either solo or as a duo with fiddler/mandolinist LJ Slavin and fiddler Joe Wadz. Her original material ranges from lyrical ballads to acoustic rock flavored songs. Pat plays traditional folk and blues as well as Irish songs and tunes. Pat has performed at many traditional Irish festivals, folk festivals, clubs, colleges and other venues. Her intricate guitar work compliments her rich voice.

Pat's album, "Road Less Traveled", of original material has received airplay throughout the United States on public radio stations and folk programs. Recently, Pat Gaughan was chosen to perform as part of the Great Performers of Illinois Festival.

Live from the White Pine

