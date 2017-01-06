Phelps Foundry Blast Seriously Injures Eagle River Man

Two persons were injured Friday morning(1/6/17) after an explosion at a foundry in Phelps.

Officials say the explosion was at Phelps Cast, operated by Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry based in Madison. Reports at the scene say a furnace exploded. A worker near the furnace was injured in the blast.

Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath says that worker...a 31 year old man from Eagle River... was taken by helicopter to the burn unit of a Madison hospital.

A second worker who helped the first man also reportedly received injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be checked.

Fath says the company safety officer will be conducting an investigation into the foundry explosion.

Phelps Fire Department and EMS along with Land O’Lakes EMS responded to this call with Sheriff’s Office staff. Spirit Air 2 responded for medical transport.

